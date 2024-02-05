Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Stock Performance

About Real Matters

REAL stock opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$482.93 million, a P/E ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.09.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.