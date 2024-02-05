STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.16. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$5.17.

In related news, Director Edward David Lafehr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

