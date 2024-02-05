Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

TSE POW opened at C$39.05 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

