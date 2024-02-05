FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$229.33 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$181.42 and a 12-month high of C$230.47. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$207.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Corporate insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

