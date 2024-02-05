Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C$2.80 per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$80.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.25.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

