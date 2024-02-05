AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

