Cake Box’s (CBOX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Thursday. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

