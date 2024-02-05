Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Buys £3,705.66 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn acquired 1,211 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,705.66 ($4,710.98).

Caffyns Stock Down 5.3 %

Caffyns stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.81. Caffyns plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($7.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.28.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

