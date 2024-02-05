Singularity Future Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.
Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 4.1 %
SGLY stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Singularity Future Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 526.89% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
