Fitell Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 5th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Fitell Stock Down 0.4 %
FTEL opened at $2.75 on Monday. Fitell has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.
About Fitell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fitell
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.