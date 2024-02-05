Fitell Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 5th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Fitell Stock Down 0.4 %

FTEL opened at $2.75 on Monday. Fitell has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

