Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DEI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

