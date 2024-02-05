Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

