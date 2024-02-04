Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.18. 4,848,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

