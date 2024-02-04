Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,402,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $924,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 262,100.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

