Archer Investment Corp Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 149,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 104,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. 21,548,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,436,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

