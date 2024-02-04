Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,707,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. 5,307,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

