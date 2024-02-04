Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 107,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.79. 4,055,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.