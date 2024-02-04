Navcoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,921.80 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00125839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 136.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.