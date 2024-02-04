Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.54 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and $38.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,659,747 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.