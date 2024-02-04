Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.54 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and $38.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00083130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006486 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,659,747 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
