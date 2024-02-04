Heritage Trust Co Sells 894 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of KO stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
