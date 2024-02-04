Heritage Trust Co Sells 297 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TGT opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

