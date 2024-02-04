Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 170.7% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.21 million and $160,131.68 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 170.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

