Head-To-Head Review: Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Ratos AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ratos AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ratos AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ratos AB (publ) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ratos AB (publ) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.12 1.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.24 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.60

Ratos AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ratos AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ratos AB (publ) beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ratos AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies. The firm invests in industry, construction and services, consumer, and technology sectors. The firm typically invests in the Nordic region, with focus on Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. It seeks to invest in companies with equity investments between SEK250 million ($29.66 million) and SEK5000 million ($762.77 million), sales value between SEK300 million ($45.77 million) and SEK5000 million (762.77 million) and EBITDA greater than SEK50 million ($5.15 million). The firm prefers minority and majority stakes. The firm prefers to be the principal owner with a minimum holding of at least 20 percent and also seeks a board seat. It prefers to hold its investment between five to ten years. It invests through its own balance sheet and bank loans. Ratos AB (publ) was founded in 1934 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.