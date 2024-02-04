ThetaDrop (TDROP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.50 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $26.82 million and $7.50 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.

Telegram Discord Medium

