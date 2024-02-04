Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Hits $93.42 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Bancor has a total market cap of $93.42 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016454 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,637.27 or 1.00033572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011192 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00173529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,392,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,394,137.71694817 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.71139698 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $3,207,931.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.