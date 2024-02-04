Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.