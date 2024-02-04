Janney Capital Management LLC Has $21.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 195,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 116,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Chevron by 48.8% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

