Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

