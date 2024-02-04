Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $2.76 million and $1.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,736,913 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

