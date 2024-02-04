Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.08 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $82.08 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.40 or 1.00072768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011188 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00173543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform.

