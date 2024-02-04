Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

INTC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 53,683,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,606,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

