Van Strum & Towne Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,756. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

