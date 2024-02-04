Heritage Trust Co Sells 332 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

