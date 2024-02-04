Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.85

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $133.59 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.18 or 0.05333952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,397,454 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.