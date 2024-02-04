Tezos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.75 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $942.41 million and $14.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,645,285 coins and its circulating supply is 969,759,619 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.