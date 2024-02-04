Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

