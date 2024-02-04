Connable Office Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.65. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

