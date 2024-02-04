Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

