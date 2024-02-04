Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

