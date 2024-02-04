Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.71 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion and approximately $223.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.18 or 0.05333952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,432,714,703 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

