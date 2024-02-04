Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $709.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The company has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $714.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.22.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

