Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

