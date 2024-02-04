Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.69. 4,571,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.