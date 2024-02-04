Fosun International Ltd Sells 37,347 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.