Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 7,796 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 168,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 275,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $404,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.