Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23,206.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 110,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,065,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.26 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.