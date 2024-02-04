Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $246.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

