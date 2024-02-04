tru Independence LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 73,130,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,336,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.