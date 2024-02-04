Steem Trading Down 1.7% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $97.49 million and $1.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00157095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00551635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00390020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00167026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,875,334 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

