Argent Trust Co Purchases 205 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $788.00. 509,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $783.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

